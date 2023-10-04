B.C. only province not to have increased farmland value so far in 2023

Photo: Contributed

As a whole, Canadian farmland value has risen over the first six months of the year due to limited availability.

However, the only province that did not have an increase is B.C.

Farm Credit Canada released its six-month report for 2023 on Wednesday, and it found the average growth rate of farmland value between January and June was 7.7%.

The biggest growth was in Saskatchewan (11.4%) and Quebec (10.6%), but the average price in B.C. did not change. Despite that, the cost of Okanagan farmland remains some of the most expensive in Canada.

“Limited land for sale has been driving farmland values higher over the last six months,” FCC chief economist J.P. Gervais said in a press release. “With higher interest rates, elevated farm input costs and uncertainty regarding future commodity prices, producers are being cautious with their investments and capital expenditures.”

Farm cash receipts are anticipated to increase 6.6% in 2023, but as farm operations exercise caution in spending, farmland value appreciation is anticipated to slow until the uncertainty over the current economic environment vanishes.

“Purchasing farmland is a very strategic decision for producers,” Gervais said. “They need to assess whether they can earn enough from the larger land base they’ve acquired and if not, whether other areas of the operation generate enough income to pay for the land. Monitoring farmland price trends can assist in making the best decisions for individual operations.”

There was not enough data out of Atlantic Canada to make a proper assessment, FCC said in its report.