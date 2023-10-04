Fallen RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien honoured at regimental funeral

Wear red for Rick today.

That’s the message from the BC RCMP, which is organizing a funeral on Wednesday, Oct. 4 for Ridge Meadows Mountie Const. Frederick "Rick" O'Brien who died in the line of duty last month in Coquitlam.

Thousands of first responders from around the country are expected to be at the Langley Events Centre for the memorial service that starts at 2 p.m.

The "final salute" to Const. O’Brien — a husband and father of six children — will be livestreamed and will be embedded in this story.

Besides the red clothing, Mounties are also asking the public to send an email message to O’Brien’s family at [email protected].

O’Brien died while executing a search warrant with two other Ridge Meadows Mounties on Sept. 22 in connection to a drug investigation that originated in Maple Ridge.

Nicholas Bellemare, 25, of Coquitlam, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder with a firearm. His case will return to Port Coquitlam Provincial Court on Nov. 7.

Reporters with the Glacier Media will be on site to cover the procession and memorial.