Canadian border guards seize 65 kg of cocaine at Surrey truck crossing

Photo: CBSA BC RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit is recommending criminal charges against a person after border guards seized 65 kg of cocaine on July 16, 2023, from a truck at the Pacific truck crossing.

Canadian border officials are touting the seizure of 65 kilograms of cocaine in Surrey on July 16, which has led to criminal charge recommendations from the RCMP.

In an Oct. 4 news release, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced it seized the illegal drugs at the Pacific Highway Commercial port of entry.

“The drugs were discovered after a detector dog alerted on four boxes during the examination of a commercial truck. The driver, a resident of Edmonton, was carrying a shipment of dried goods destined for Calgary, AB,” the agency stated.

“The driver was arrested and taken into custody by the BC RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit (FSOC), along with the suspected narcotics.

“This investigation is ongoing, and BC RCMP FSOC is recommending numerous criminal charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,” added officials.

“The cocaine seizure announced today is a direct result of the hard work and expertise of our CBSA officers and detector dog service. I’m proud of the team at the Pacific Highway Commercial port of entry and of our valuable partnership with the RCMP as we work together to protect our communities and hold those who break Canada’s laws accountable,” said Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency.

Glacier Media has asked CBSA what the exact charge recommendations are and how many people have been recommended to face charges.