Funeral today for B.C. Mountie Rick O'Brien, killed while serving search warrant

A regimental funeral, including a procession and final salute, will be held for RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien today in Langley.

O'Brien, who was 51, died Sept. 22 while he and other officers were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam.

He was shot and died at the scene, while two other officers and the suspect were injured.

O'Brien came to the Mounties late in life, joining in 2016 after a career of working with at-risk children, but it wasn't long before he was decorated for bravery for helping to rescue victims from a home invasion.

Supt. Wendy Mehat, the officer in charge at Ridge Meadows RCMP, where the officer spent all of his career, said after O'Brien was killed that he loved visiting schools and helping students, while calling his death senseless and heartbreaking.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in O'Brien's death.