'Outrageous,' says B.C. Premier Eby, who blasts Conservative leader's first question

Photo: The Canadian Press The legislature building is photographed in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. British Columbia politicians are back in the legislature for the fall session, and the seating arrangement looks a little different. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

John Rustad's first question in British Columbia's legislature as the leader of the provincial Conservative Party prompted a stern rebuke from Premier David Eby, who accused him of picking on children and families.

Rustad, whose Conservatives gained official party status last month after former Opposition BC United member Bruce Banman crossed the floor to join him, zeroed in on the government's Sexual Orientation Gender Identity program in provincial schools, saying it is divisive and concerning to parents.

"Will the minister admit this SOGI 123 has been divisive and an assault on parents' rights and a distraction to student education?" said Rustad, who called on the government to replace the program.

B.C.'s SOGI program was introduced by the province to help make schools inclusive and safe for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities, says the government's website. Students are taught about sexual orientation and gender identity in a diverse society and the importance of treating everyone with dignity and respect, the website says.

Eby said Rustad, who was ejected from the BC United caucus in August 2022 for his anti-climate-change views, has not made an "auspicious" start with his first question in the legislature as the Conservative leader.

"To come into this place and use the authority of his office, his new party, to find a small group of kids to leverage that, to make them feel less safe in our schools, less safe in our communities, to feed the fires of division in our province and bring a culture war to B.C., it is not welcome," said Eby.

"Shame on him. Choose another question," said the premier to thunderous applause.

Full exchange of @JohnRustad4BC and @Dave_Eby on SOGI today in QP, in which Eby eviscerates Rustad. pic.twitter.com/BIA8DYFXS7 — Rob Shaw (@RobShaw_BC) October 3, 2023

But Rustad said he's speaking up for the thousands of people with concerns about SOGI who have been staging protests in communities and at school board meetings.

"What I find most offensive is the division (that) is being created by what this government is implementing," he said.

Eby said it was "outrageous" for Rustad to stand in the legislature and pose questions that could result in harm to children.

"He sees political advantage in picking on kids and families and teachers and schools who are just trying to do their best for kids who are at risk of suicide," he said.

The return of politicians to the legislature marked a session that now features four parties: the NDP, BC United, Green Party and Conservative Party of B.C.

While it's the first time four parties are represented with "official status" in the legislature, it's not the only time four parties have had MLAs in the legislature, said the Office of the B.C. Clerk.