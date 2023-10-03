Case against Coquitlam man accused of killing cop back in court next month

Photo: RCMP idge Meadows Const. Frederick "Rick" O'Brien was killed in the line of duty in Coquitlam on Sept. 22, 2023, while executing a search warrant in connection to a drug investigation in Maple Ridge.

A first-degree murder case against a 25-year-old Coquitlam man was adjourned this morning, Oct. 3, to next month.

A judge at Port Coquitlam Provincial Court adjourned the matter against Nicholas Bellemare to Nov. 7 by video.

Bellemare is represented by criminal trial lawyer William Jessop.

A publication ban prevents media from reporting information from the hearing.

Bellemare is alleged to have killed Const. Frederick "Rick" O’Brien and shot a second Ridge Meadows Mountie while three officers were executing a search warrant on a condo in the Evergreen building in Coquitlam on Friday, Sept. 22.

The warrant was in relation to a drug investigation that originated in Maple Ridge.

Bellemare also stands charged with attempted murder with a firearm.

Memorial Service

Meanwhile, a regimental funeral for O'Brien will be held tomorrow, Oct. 4, in Langley.

According to a news release, the funeral will include a procession and a memorial service, ending with a "final salute" to O'Brien.

The public can watch the procession as first responders march northbound on 202a Street from 76 Avenue toward the Langley Events Centre.

Mourners are asked to wear red clothing in honour of O'Brien.

If you are unable to attend, you can watch the RCMP livestream via youtube.com/rcmptv.

"The RCMP is grateful for the significant outpouring of public support and condolences," BC RCMP said in its statement.

"We encourage members of the public to send an electronic message to the family of Const. O'Brien to [email protected]."

Drivers are also advised of potential traffic tie-ups in the area — between noon and 4 p.m. — for the 2 p.m. service.

Temporary road closures will be in effect during the funeral:



80 Avenue, between 200 Street and 204 Street



76 Avenue, between 200 Street and 202a Street



202a Street, between 74B Avenue and 80 Avenue



Commuters needing to get to businesses at the Langley Events Centre are asked to use the 200th Street entrance to get in.