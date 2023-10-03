City employee attacked by man with knife in Grand Forks

Photo: RCMP Damage sustained by a City of Grand Forks truck in a recent attack.

A man is in jail after allegedly trying to attack a city employee in Grand Forks, B.C.

Grand Forks RCMP says they were called at 5:36 p.m. on Oct. 1 by a community safety officer officer who reported a man with a knife had just tried to attack him at Gyro Park at 7342 5th Street.

“When the male was unsuccessful in his attack, he turned his attention toward a city work truck and proceeded to smash out the windows and cause other damage,” said a police news release.

Damage to the truck is estimated at $5,000.

Mounties arrived and arrested the suspect without incident.

Andre Robert Conn, a 41-year-old local man, has been charged with one count of Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm and one count of Mischief to Property.

Conn is being held until his next court appearance on Wednesday. Additional or modified charges are possible, said the RCMP.

“We are very relieved that no one was hurt in this attack and credit the Community Safety Officer for his swift actions in keeping himself from being injured or worse,” said Grand Forks RCMP commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

“While attacks like this are not common, they are a reminder of the dangers that people who work in the public can face.”

According to an online job posting, the City of Grand Forks employs community safety officers to "assist with solutions for removing unsanctioned camps, finding suitable housing, and reducing conflict between the current transient and homeless population in Grand Forks and residents and businesses."

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken with police is urged to contact the RCMP.