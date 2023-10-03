BC United party announces Davies, Bernier as Peace region candidates

Photo: BC United Mike Bernier

BC United leader Kevin Falcon is currently in the midst of confirming MLAs Mike Bernier and Dan Davies will be running for the party in the next provincial election this morning.

B.C.’s next provincial election is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Bernier was elected first elected MLA for Peace River South in 2013, 2017, and 2020. Mike is currently the Shadow Minister for Forests.

Davies was elected MLA for Peace River North in 2017, and re-elected in 2020. He currently serves as Shadow Minister for Social Development and Poverty Reduction. In the past, Davies has served as Minister of Education, and as Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Literacy and the Environment for the Minister of Environment. He has also served on the Cabinet Committee on Strong Economy.

B.C.’s next election in October 2024 will be the first general election conducted under the modernized Election Act. New technology will be used to administer the election.

The changes include using electronic tabulators to count paper ballots and laptops to look up voters and cross them off the voters list.