Upgrades to Highways 91 and 17 complete in Delta

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced the completion of a major road upgrade project in Delta.

MOTI says traffic is moving well and safety has been improved for residents and businesses south of the Fraser River following the completion of the Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way Upgrade Project.

Safety has been improved by creating several new and upgraded interchanges and intersection improvements. The upgrades create better connectivity for transport trucks, saving time and reducing emissions.

“The completion of the Highway 91 to Highway 17 and Deltaport Way Corridor Improvement project is great news for residents and commuters passing through Delta and Surrey,” said Carla Qualtrough, federal Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “Our government invested more than $81.6 million in this project, which has helped manage traffic flow, improve road safety, and reduce travel times. We continue to collaborate with our partners to invest in more projects like these that create jobs across the country and build more resilient communities.”

Since the completion of the project in late May, people travelling the region have benefited from decreased traffic congestion and safer interactions between passenger and commercial vehicles. The upgraded infrastructure has improved travel times by as much as 15 minutes during peak times.

“Travel times for drivers in this area in peak periods have significantly improved, now that we have built two free-flowing interchanges to replace the old traffic signals,” said Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North, on behalf of Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The completion of this major infrastructure project is great news for people south of the Fraser River, and part of our government’s commitment to build the transportation links that help British Columbians and vital goods get around our province quickly and efficiently.”

The $260-million project will accommodate future increases in traffic in one of B.C.’s fastest-growing regions. Major improvements include:

Highway 91 at Nordel interchange - Upgraded ramps to and from Delta, improved acceleration and deceleration lanes, and additional through lanes for Nordel Way traffic crossing over Highway 91; improved access to and from the commercial vehicle-inspection and truck parking area

Highway 17 and Highway 91 Connector - a new interchange

River Road connection - Replacement of the existing signalized intersection and eliminating the need for an at-grade rail crossing to access the highway

27B Avenue to Deltaport Way - access improvements and upgrades between Deltaport Way and 41B Street

80th Street at Highway 17 intersection - upgrading the connection from 80th Street to Highway 17 westbound, improving merging and reducing queuing

The design-builder of the Highway 91/17 upgrades, Pacific Gateway Constructors (PGC), employed an all-local workforce. PGC also awarded more than $16 million in contract value to local Indigenous businesses and partnerships through subcontracting opportunities.

“We are pleased to see the completion of the Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way upgrades, which will provide safer and improved connections for commuters and commercial vehicles along these busy highway corridors,” said Mayor George Harvie. “Reliable transportation is essential for a thriving community and Delta is grateful for this significant investment in enhancing our highway infrastructure.”

Funding partners of the broader program include the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. The $5.2-million 27B Avenue upgrades component of this project, delivered by the Province, was funded by the Tsawwassen First Nation and the Government of Canada.

“The Highway 91/17 upgrades are a great example of how working in partnership to make smart investments can support growing trade through the region, build stronger and more efficient supply chains, and deliver local jobs and tangible community benefits,” said Cliff Stewart, vice-president of infrastructure, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.