Video: Richmond garage goes up in flames

Photo: . Fire crews were sent to the scene of this house fire at Granville Avenue and Gilbert Road in Richmond on Sunday night

A Richmond family had to spend a night in a local hotel, after the garage at their detached home went up in flames.

Crews from Richmond Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene of the large fire at Gilbert Road and Granville Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputy chief Grant Wyenberg told the Richmond News that five fire trucks were sent to the blaze but that the fire was knocked out “very quickly.”

Wyenberg added that the building was secured the cause of the fire would be investigated today.

“Three people were displaced and emergency social services responded and sent them to a hotel,” he said.

No injuries were reported.

Watch video of fire here.