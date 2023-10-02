Teen driver slapped with $1.5K in fines after road racing incident in North Vancouver

Photo: RCMP

A teenage learner driver has been slapped with fines after being caught driving more than 100 kilometres per hour over the speed limit in North Vancouver.

On Friday, Sept. 28, RCMP traffic unit members stopped the 19-year-old after being clocked travelling at 199 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

He was racing on the Upper Levels highway near Lonsdale Ave with another vehicle. The second vehicle got away.

The 19-year-old’s response when he was pulled over was: “The other driver was going faster.”

He was driving without a legal companion given his learner licence status, and had too many people in the car.

He received tickets and fines adding up to almost $1,500, and the vehicle was impounded.



“Speed remains as the number one cause of death on our roadways,” said Cst. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP.

“When it comes to speeding and dangerous driving, every death is a preventable death. We are committed more than ever to stopping irresponsible drivers through enforcement and education.”