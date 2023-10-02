Fire in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood destroys or damages five businesses

Photo: The Canadian Press Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry responds to questions in Vancouver on April 22, 2022. A number of businesses in Vancouver's Kerrisdale shopping area have been damaged or destroyed in an overnight fire. Vancouver Fire and Rescue Chief Karen Fry said in a social media post that flames broke out before midnight ?Sunday prompting a three-alarm response. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A number of businesses in Vancouver's Kerrisdale shopping area have been damaged or destroyed in an overnight fire.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Chief Karen Fry says in a social media post that flames broke out before midnight Sunday prompting a three-alarm response to the large fire.

The blaze involved five shops on 41st Avenue between Maple Street and East Boulevard, including two restaurants, a bakery, a yogurt shop and a vegetable market.

All of the businesses were in two-storey, older buildings with apartments above, and Asst. Chief Keith Stewart says three of the shops have been destroyed and two are heavily damaged.

Some of the suites above the stores were vacant, but officials say tenants in the occupied suites made it out safely.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

(With files from Global)