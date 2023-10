Photo: DriveBC

A mudslide has closed a Kootenay highway.

DriveBC reports the mudslide has closed Highway 31 in both directions near Argenta on Kootenay Lake.

The incident is between Lardeau and Argenta roads.

The highway is closed over a six-kilometre stretch south of Meadow Creek.

A scene assessment is in progress, and no detour is available.

An update is expected later this morning.