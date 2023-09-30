Williams Lake RCMP asking for public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl

Photo: RCMP

The Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teenager.

Police are working on locating 13-year-old Bryanna Sellars, who was last seen in Williams Lake on Sept. 25, 2023, at Maranatha Christian School.

Sellars’ family reported her as missing after their attempts to contact and locate her were unsuccessful. They are also concerned about her health because she has a condition that requires daily medication.

Williams Lake RCMP said they believe Sellars is still in the Williams Lake area.

Sellars is described as an Indigenous female around 5’9, weighing 145 lbs with black hair and brown eyes

Those with any information about Sellars or where she might be are asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.