Richmond RCMP searching for suspect in alleged sexual assault

Photo: Richmond RCMP photo Richmond RCMP is looking for an suspect from an alleged sexual assault incident in May.

Richmond RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in alleged sexual assault.

The suspect allegedly approached a victim and offered to “guide him around the area” of Steveston Highway between No. 3 and No. 4 roads around 3:45 p.m. on May 13.

“The victim said as they were walking the man took hold of his hand and held it,” said Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Adriana O’Malley.

“The victim stated at one point the man allegedly placed the victim’s hand on the man’s genitalia.”

O’Malley added the victim had “pulled his hand away and immediately left the area, however, the suspect continued to loiter around.”

The suspect is described as an Asian male between 40 to 50 years old with a slim build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing grey sunglasses, a brown checkered shirt, black pants and grey and white Skechers shoes.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this incident should contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or anonymously at Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and quote file number 2023-14565.