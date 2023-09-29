Police confirm body found in Vancouver neighbourhood is that of missing woman

Photo: Glacier Media

Police in Vancouver confirmed Thursday night that the search for a missing woman has come to a tragic end.

The 55-year-old woman was reported missing from her home by a family member on Sept. 27.

The Vancouver Police Department launched an investigation in response, however, the woman's remains were discovered earlier on Thursday in the city's Southlands neighbourhood while officers were conducting a search in the area.

Police say they will work with the BC Coroner's Service to determine a cause of death.

The VPD adds in a media release that it does not appear the deceased was a victim of a crime, and assures the public there is no safety risk.