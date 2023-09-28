Prince George RCMP investigating coyote attacks

Photo: pixabay

Prince George RCMP announced it is investigating the increase in coyote attacks in the city.

“Over the past week, we have received six different reports of coyotes attacking people within the city,” states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP.

“We are currently working with the Conservation Officer Service on patrols and efforts to locate offending coyotes. We urge the public to avoid feeding coyotes, as it can habituate them to spending time around populated areas; they are not domestic animals and should not be treated as such.”

Police advise that to report coyote conflicts or the unlawful feeding of dangerous wildlife call the Conservation Officer Service’s Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).

If the coyote is actively attacking you or someone nearby, call 9-1-1