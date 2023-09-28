Masks will once again be required in BC healthcare settings

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

Medical masks will once again be required for those entering all healthcare facilities in B.C., including hospitals and long-term care homes.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement during a press conference Thursday afternoon, where she spoke about the increasing prevalence of respiratory viruses in the province, including COVID-19, influenza and RSV. The fall is generally the beginning of respiratory virus season.

Beginning Oct. 3, medical masks will be a requirement for healthcare workers, volunteers and visitors in B.C. hospitals, clinical settings, long-term care homes, assisted living facilities and provincial mental health facilities.

Dr. Henry also spoke about the province's rollout of its respiratory season vaccination campaign, beginning Oct. 10, for both COVID-19 and influenza. The province is recommending the updated COVID vaccine for those who haven't been infected with the virus or received a vaccination in the past six months.

She noted that those most at risk, including those over 65 years old, will receive an invite for the vaccination first.

