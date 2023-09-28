CBSA officers seize nearly 200 kg of opium

Photo: CBSA Canada Border Services have announced a pair of opium seizures at examination centres in Burnaby and Tsawwassen. Photo courtesy CBSA

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers recently seized nearly 200kg of opium concealed within inbound shipping containers in a pair of inspection investigations last month.

In a news release Thursday, the CBSA said on Aug. 15, border services officers and a Detector Dog Service team at the Burnaby Container Examination Facility discovered 150 kg of opium concealed within the interior structure of a piece of steel machinery.

The shipment was identified for examination by the National Targeting Centre, a 24/7 CBSA unit that is responsible for targeting analytics and pre-arrival risk assessments for all passengers and commercial goods entering Canada.

Then on Aug. 28, border services officers and a Detector Dog Service team at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility seized another 46 kg of opium that was found inside a piece of furniture.

Both seizures have been referred to the RCMP in B.C. for further investigation.

“Our Agency is proud to have prevented nearly 200 kg of opium from entering Canada,” said Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region. “These seizures demonstrate the diligence and detection capabilities of our border services officers and the important role of our intelligence operations in keeping these harmful drugs out of our communities.”