UVic issues warning after report of 'sexualized violence' in washroom

Photo: Glacier Media

An assault of “sexualized violence” took place in the first-floor men’s washroom at the University of Victoria's Cornett Building on Tuesday morning, the university says.

It was reported to campus security on Wednesday. Saanich police are investigating.

A man, described as 60 or older and heavy-set, sexually assaulted a male community member and then ran off, UVic said.

The perpetrator has not been identified.

Campus security patrols the entire campus around the clock and will be closely monitoring the area, the university said.

Anyone worried about their immediate safety can call 911 or campus security at 250-721-7599. Campus security will escort students around the campus if called.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.