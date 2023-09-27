Three Vancouver police officers go on trial for assault

Photo: Brendan Kergin. Three Vancouver police officers are on trial for assault.

A trial is underway in Vancouver Provincial Court for three Vancouver police officers on assault-related charges connected to a May 24, 2017 SkyTrain incident.

The officers allegedly tried to stop David Cowie for riding a bike with no light, helmet, lights or proper reflectors when the man was injured.

The incident took place on the ground floor of the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station.

Const. Brandon Blue is charged with assault causing bodily harm, while constables Beau Spencer and Gregory Jackson are accused of assault.

The Crown case is being presented by prosecutor Peter Campbell.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has said the Independent Investigations Office investigated the case and passed on its report for consideration of charges to Crown counsel in February 2019.

The officers were charged in September 2021.

The BCPS said the charge assessment process was slowed by the complexity of the issues, volume of disclosure and its requests for further disclosure.