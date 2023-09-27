Accused in Vancouver toddler's death charged with fraud, breach of release

Photo: Google Street View Seyed Moshfeghi Zadeh was arrested at 777 Richards St. in downtown Vancouver.

The man awaiting trial in the motor vehicle death of a Vancouver toddler is back before the courts for failing to comply with release conditions.

The trial is in connection with the July 6, 2021, collision of a black Ford Escape with a black McLaren sports car at the intersection of Smithe and Hornby streets.

The collision sent the SUV onto a nearby sidewalk where it hit a man carrying his 23-month-old child.

"The child died and the father was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries," the Vancouver Police Department said at the time.

Seyed Ramin Moshfeghi Zadeh was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Police alleged Moshfeghi Zadeh was driving the Escape.

He was arrested at the time.

He is also facing two charges of breaching a release order and wilfully resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Now, in addition to the breach charge, where it is alleged he was at large in Vancouver Aug. 8 to Sept. 6, Moshfeghi Zadeh is also facing a charge of using a forged document.

Court records show the charge relates to Moshfeghi Zadeh’s alleged use of a driver's licence knowing it to be forged.

He has fired several lawyers, with Sarah Leamon now taking on his case.

Judge John Milne heard June 7 the case could take three or more days.