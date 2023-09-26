B.C. sets housing targets for 'naughty list' municipalities

Photo: B.C. government/Flickr. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon announced the Housing Supply Act this past May.

Ten of 47 B.C. municipalities on the government’s so-called “naughty list” of communities that need to build more homes have been given their assignments.

The number and type of homes targeted for construction within the first municipalities that were announced as part of the Housing Supply Act have been released, according to B.C.’s Ministry of Housing.

The targets represent a 38 per cent increase in overall housing to be built in these communities over what was historically projected, the province said in a release Tuesday (Sept. 26).

Housing targets:



City of Abbotsford: 7,240 units



City of Delta: 3,607 units



City of Kamloops: 4,236 units



District of North Vancouver: 2,838 units



District of Oak Bay: 664 units



City of Port Moody: 1,694 units



District of Saanich: 4,610 units



City of Vancouver: 28,900 housing units



City of Victoria: 4,902 units



District of West Vancouver: 1,432 units



“The housing crisis is hurting people, holding back our economy and impacting the services we all count on,” said Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon in a statement. “We’re taking action and working with municipal partners to make sure more homes are built in communities with the greatest housing need. The targets include thousands of below-market rental units for the largest and fastest-growing communities. This means more people will be able find a home in the community they love.”

The 10 municipalities were selected in May 2023 as part of the Housing Supply Act. This allows the province to set housing targets that selected municipalities must build over the next five years.

More to come…