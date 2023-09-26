Coyote attacks four people in downtown Prince George

Photo: PG Citizen A coyote bit four people in downtown Prince George early Tuesday morning. Conservation officers are on the lookout for the aggressive anmal. If you see it, call 1-877-952-7277.

The BC Conservation Officer Service is on the lookout for a coyote that attacked four people early Tuesday morning in downtown Prince George.

The incidents happened between 3:45 and 4:30 a.m. between Victoria Street and George Street

The coyote bit all four victims and for three of them the wounds were significant enough to require medical attention at UHNBC. Shelter staff have been advised of their condition due to the fact all four people involved in the attack are experiencing homelessness.

Conservation officers were called to the scene and searched Parkwood Mall, Connaught Hill, downtown business district area for the coyote but have not yet found it.

Conservation officer Eamon McArthur said coyotes typically do not display aggressive behaviour towards humans and it is likely the animal has lost its fear of people because it had been fed, either directly or indirectly, by people.

“It’s indicatively a food-conditioned animal,” said McArthur. “People are maybe not hand-feeding it specifically but there ar definitely humans providing food to this animal.”

If anybody sees the coyote call the BC Conservation office at 1-877-952-7277.