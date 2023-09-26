Helicopter crashes with multiple people on board near Prince George

Photo: Jon Manchester/file

A helicopter has crashed near Prince George this morning.

Prince George RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper says emergency services are responding to the scene near Purden Ski Hill.

Police and other emergency services were advised of the incident about 7:45 a.m.

"Our initial information indicates there were multiple people on board the aircraft," says Cooper.

"The extent of their injuries is currently unknown. We are asking that anyone driving past that area today remember to give emergency crews plenty of room to work if they are on the highway, by slowing down and moving over and to obey flagger signals."

Details of the incident are still being gathered, and more information is expected later.