Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass

Photo: Colin Dacre

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 3 in the Kootenays last week.

RCMP say they were called on Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Highway 3 near the summit of the Kootenay Pass.

“The 65-year-old Castlegar man encroached onto the highway resulting in an on-coming vehicle striking him. The driver stayed at the incident location and was cooperative with the investigation. The driver was not impaired or found to be negligent in any other way,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing, says police

If you have any information about this, contact the Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.