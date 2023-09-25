Man accused of endangering lives by cutting gas meters in downtown Regina

Photo: The Canadian Press A Regina Police Service car idles at the legislative building in Regina, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, October 22, 2014. Regina police say they've arrested and charged a man with endangering lives after he allegedly cut the lines on multiple gas meters -- at one point even threatening a fire inspector who investigators say caught him in the act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Regina police say they've arrested and charged a man with endangering lives after he allegedly cut the lines on multiple gas meters -- at one point even threatening a fire inspector who investigators say caught him in the act.

Police say late Saturday night, a caller in the city's downtown reported hearing a gas leak and seeing someone running away, and over the next several hours police say there were numerous other reports of damaged and leaking gas meters.

At 7:40 a.m. Sunday, police say a Regina Fire Department inspector who was attending to a large fire in a commercial building reported seeing a male cutting a gas line.

They say the inspector tried to stop him but he got away when he allegedly threatened the inspector with a bladed weapon.

Shortly after, police say another person who tried to stop the suspect from cutting gas lines was also allegedly threatened, and a 39-year-old man was arrested.

Police say the investigation into the commercial building fire is ongoing.

In total, police say 26 gas meters were damaged. All meters have since been repaired.

The man made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday and faces 25 charges of mischief under $5,000, three charges of mischief over $5,000, endangering public lives and two charges of assault with a weapon.

Police say the man is also believed to be responsible for two acts of downtown graffiti that evening.