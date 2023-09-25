A hide-a-bed in the living room is for rent for $1,300 in Vancouver

Photo: Facebook A room to rent in Vancouver is a hide-a-bed in the living room of an apartment.

As Vancouverites struggle with housing costs, unusual options for living arrangements continue to appear on online marketplaces.

For example, this hide-a-bed in a West End living room is going for $1,299 a month, according to a Facebook ad.

It shows a small fold-out bed attached to a love seat in the living room, surrounded by other chairs and tables. In the description of the space the ad states there is a room divider, but it's not pictured. A big closet is also available somewhere in the apartment.

Along with the sleeping space rent covers the WiFi, underground parking, and hydro bills. There's also a balcony overlooking a section of Davie Village.