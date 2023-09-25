Interior had highest rate of drug deaths in province during summer

Photo: Colin Dacre An overdose prevention site in Kelowna

For the fourth-straight month, Southern Interior residents were killed by toxic drugs in August at a higher rate than anywhere else in B.C.

Data released by the BC Coroners Service Monday recorded 36 drug deaths in the IH region last month, the highest rate per 100,000 residents (4.2) of any health authority. The IH health region has had the highest rate of fatal overdose in B.C. since May.

Across B.C., 174 lives were lost to drug overdose last month, pushing this year's toll past 1,600 and on pace for the deadliest year ever.

“We are not just talking about numbers, we are talking about people. We've lost 174 fathers, daughters, colleagues, neighbours and friends,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

So far this year, toxic drugs have killed 67 people in Kelowna (eight in August), 62 in Kamloops (three in August), 30 in Vernon (three in August) and 14 in Penticton (one in August).

Fentanyl has been detected in 83% of B.C. drug deaths this year, with two-thirds of victims smoking the drug that killed them in August. Just 11% of deaths were intravenous users.

The majority of safe consumption sites in B.C. are catered to intravenous users and do not allow smoking of drugs.

More than 75% of B.C. drug deaths this year occurred in a private home.

"We are continuing to lose members of our communities in heartbreaking numbers as a result of the toxicity of the illicit drug market," said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner.

"No town, neighbourhood or family is immune from this crisis and as the years of this public-health emergency go by, more and more British Columbians are experiencing the devastating loss of a friend, colleague or family member to the illicit-drug supply."

Unregulated drug toxicity is the leading cause of death in British Columbia for persons aged 10 to 59, accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural diseases combined.