How a 'punk rock' Burnaby baker is spooking the Food Network competition

Photo: Food Network

The owner of Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby is proving to television viewers why she's a self-proclaimed "Halloween freak."

Hollie Fraser is safe through the first two weeks of Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship.

And she's already becoming a ninth-season favourite of the judges.

Fraser received a high score in the first episode on Sept. 11, which means she was the contestant with "one of the best dishes for that week."

"It had to be my favourite kitchen I've ever baked in," she said in a social media post ahead of the premiere.

Fraser has created several gruesomely delicious desserts, including a cake in the shape of a Halloween candy bucket filled with guts, fingers, intestines and a severed hand.





Very fitting for the themed show, much to the daring delight of judges Stephanie Boswell, Zac Young, Carla Hall and host John Henson.

As well, Fraser also baked a clown cake that included circus snack food and a carousel cakes showing joyful and horror sides of the popular ride.

The prize at the end of the Halloween Baking Championship Fraser hopes to accomplish is a "main heat" prize of $25,000 and the unofficial title of creepiest cook.

Fraser, a Port Moody resident, is the only Canadian baker dared to enter the haunted kitchen. The other 12 contestants hail from various American states.

The competition is down to nine people after two eliminations and one withdrawal.

Fraser is also well-known on the Food Network after winning The Big Bake Halloween in 2019.

Food Network's ninth season of the Halloween Baking Championship airs every Monday at 6 p.m. Pacific time.

You can also follow Fraser's journey through "the carnival" by following her on Instagram, as well as Punk Rock Pastries on their socia media channels.



