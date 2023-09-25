BC law enforcement officers march in honour of their fallen

Photo: Glacier Media

Two days after the death of an RCMP officer in B.C., hundreds of law enforcement officers paid their respects Sunday to their fallen peers in an annual memorial service at the provincial legislature.

“Today happens to be just a little bit extra emotional,” Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said.

“No one ever thinks that their loved one is going to go to work and not come back home,” he said. “Unfortunately, that’s been the reality all too often across this country.”

Const. Rick O’Brien, 51, was shot dead during the execution of a search warrant at a private home in Coquitlam on Friday. Two other officers were injured, as was the suspect. O’Brien leaves behind a wife and six children.

Hundreds of uniformed officers from across the province began gathering about noon for the British Columbia Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

Officers wore formal dress for the short parade to the rear of the legislature buildings from Government Street, passing under two large B.C. and Canada flags hoisted many metres in the air by firetrucks, their footsteps accompanied by the sound of bagpipes and spectators who had gathered to watch.

In a speech, RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said the force is hurting due to the loss of two B.C. officers within a year.

“Today is particularly difficult — heartbreaking — already knowing that at next year’s memorial, we will be adding an additional name” to the roll of honour that lists officers who have died in the line of duty.

“Law enforcement officers are united with the same goal of protecting the safety and security of the public,” McDonald said. “Although that narrative has been hijacked by some, I’m confident that members of the public that we vow to protect appreciate our sacrifices that our officers make day in, day out.”

McDonald spoke warmly of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang, whose name was added to the honour roll. Yang was stabbed to death on Oct. 18, 2022, while accompanying a Burnaby municipal worker on a welfare check.

“She was compassionate, yet courageous. Supporting and helping others was not a job to her, it was at the core of who she was,” he said.

Police chiefs of Victoria, Oak Bay and Saanich led a joint contingent of Greater Victoria officers in the march.

Saanich Police Chief Dean Duthie said it was a day to remember and respect those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. He added that it’s important to “keep pushing forward and motivating everything we do in the safest way possible.”

Oak Bay Police Chief Mark Fisher said O’Brien’s death brings home the importance of these memorial events, where familes of those who have died can share the struggles that they have gone through.

Murder charges have been laid against Nicholas Bellemare, a 25-year-old Coquitlam man, in relation to O’Brien’s death. Bellemare remains in custody and his next appearance in court will be on Oct. 3 at Port Coquitlam provincial court.