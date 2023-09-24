IHIT called after Sunday morning shooting death in Richmond

Photo: . File photo/Richmond News

An early morning shooting in Richmond's city centre has resulted in a death, now being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Richmond RCMP received reports of shots fired near Cooney and Anderson roads just before 5 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police found a person in medical distress. Despite attempts at resuscitation, the victim passed away.

RCMP say the area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off until further notice.



IHIT will be working with the Richmond RCMP.

Police are currently gathering evidence, so, no further information will be provided at this time, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].