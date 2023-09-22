One Mountie killed, another injured in shooting in downtown Coquitlam

Photo: Janis Cleugh, Glacier Media Coquitlam RCMP and members of the Lower Mainland RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) on scene to reports of shots fired near Glen Drive and Pinetree Way on Friday.

An RCMP officer is dead and another Mountie is wounded after a shooting in the Coquitlam City Centre neighbourhood this morning, Sept. 22, the Tri-City News has confirmed.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. in a building at Pinetree Way and Glen Drive.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area as it is an "active crime scene."

And traffic is partially closed along the two streets.

Carley Hodges says she saw one officer being taken out of a building on a stretcher while getting chest compressions, and a second officer was bleeding from the leg with a tourniquet above it.

Premier David Eby told reporters that a critical incident had happened in the city, but the public was no longer in danger.

with files from The Canadian Press