Mountie killed, two other officers hurt in Coquitlam City Centre shooting

Photo: RCMP Frederick "Rick" O'Brien

UPDATE 5:25 p.m.

BC RCMP said at a press conference this afternoon that Const. Frederick "Rick" O'Brien died in the line of duty in Coquitlam.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, said in a statement "O'Brien made the greatest sacrifice while protecting Coquitlam residents."

"He is not coming home to his wife and child today.

"On behalf of all British Columbians, I offer my deepest condolences to Const. Rick O'Brien's loved ones and colleagues.

"My thoughts are also with the other two officers who were wounded in this terrible incident.

"All three officers are shining examples of the extraordinary individuals who chose to take on the challenging mantle of protecting the public."

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

BC RCMP issued a statement this afternoon to confirm the death of a Ridge Meadows Mountie in Coquitlam today.

Spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said three members of the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows detachment were executing a search warrant on a home near Pinetree Way and Glen Drive when the fatal shooting happened.

Clark added two other officers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“While there, the attending officers became engaged in an altercation with a man, which resulted in multiple officers being injured and the man being shot,” Clark said.

“Emergency Health Services transported all injured to hospital, but one of the officers was shot and succumbed to their injuries.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now taking over the investigation; the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) is also involved.

Meanwhile, a woman living in the Evergreen building at 3007 Glen Dr. told the Tri-City News that she and her family heard between four and eight gun shots around 10 a.m. and thought they were construction noises.

“A few minutes later, all these police cars showed up and ambulances, too,” Alexa Chaters said.

From her 19th floor balcony, she witnessed a police officer limping out into the street while another Mountie received chest compressions from paramedics.

And about two hours later, Chaters said they heard another gun shot ring out.

“It felt like it was within the building. We could feel it vibrate off our feet.”

As of 3:30 p.m., she said she, her husband and three young children are still too scared to leave their building as emergency vehicles remain on site.

ORIGINAL 12:30 p.m.

An RCMP officer is dead and another Mountie is wounded after a shooting in the Coquitlam City Centre neighbourhood this morning, Sept. 22, the Tri-City News has confirmed.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. in a building at Pinetree Way and Glen Drive.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area as it is an "active crime scene."

And traffic is partially closed along the two streets.

Carley Hodges says she saw one officer being taken out of a building on a stretcher while getting chest compressions, and a second officer was bleeding from the leg with a tourniquet above it.

Premier David Eby told reporters that a critical incident had happened in the city, but the public was no longer in danger.

with files from The Canadian Press