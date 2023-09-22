Abandoned 'party house' in West Vancouver goes up in flames

Photo: West Vancouver Fire and Rescue A structure fire at Tyee Point in West Vancouver was reported by BC Ferries passengers around 11 p.m. Thursday.

An abandoned home that had become a spectacle for ferry-goers near Horseshoe Bay has gone up in flames.

At around 11 p.m. Thursday evening, BC Ferries passengers who witnessed a structure fire on Tyee Point near the ferry terminal called 911, according to West Vancouver Fire and Rescue.

The fire was under control as of Friday morning with crews continuing to put out spot fires, the fire department said, adding that no injuries have been reported.

The fire department responded with three engines, a 4x4 wildfire truck, a tower truck and duty chief. Due to the challenging terrain, with steep slopes on one side and ocean on the other, a request was made for support from the water and Vancouver Fireboat 1 was dispatched, WVFR said.

“Vancouver Fireboat 1 was deployed and proved very effective in knocking down the fire, which had begun to spread to the interface,” the fire department said in a statement.

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, as well as Coastal Fire were also activated early on in the incident.

Temperatures were cool and wind was calm, which made the risk to the surrounding interface low.

“After the initial knockdown of the fire using the fireboat, West Vancouver fire crews deployed wildfire pumps and hose, using water from the ocean, to establish control lines to extinguish spot fires and continue to action the structure fire that, although under control, was still burning,” WVFR said.

Crews worked through the night to keep water on the fire. A search of the structure and surrounding area was carried out and no occupants were found, WVFR added.

“There were concerns for crew safety given the conditions and terrain, and BC (Emergency Health Services) had a crew stand by in case of any injuries to our fire crews,” the department said.

West Vancouver police assisted on scene with securing the area, while RCMSAR helped control boat traffic and helped crews assess progress from the water, WVFR said.

Previously, the "party house with a view" had garnered attention for its desirable location and high property value, contrasted with the abandoned, graffiti-covered structure inhabiting the property.