Photo of alleged Coquitlam trail attacker released by police

Photo: RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP are releasing a photo of the man charged with strangling a woman near the Hoy Creek Trail this month.

Police arrested Pouria Sahragard, 32, in a nearby store following an attack on Sept. 7 near the trail at Glen Drive and Johnson Street about 7:45 p.m.

Last week, Sahragard was charged with assault with a weapon and assault by choking.

He remains in custody until his next appearance in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court.

In a statement, Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said Sahragard was on court-ordered release conditions when the assault happened.

They are showing his image publicly in the hope that people with information about him can come forward to assist investigators.

“We also believe that there may be additional victims that have not spoken to police,” said Insp. Darren Carr, acting Officer in Charge of Coquitlam RCMP, in a news release.

“We encourage anyone with information to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.”

In July, a tenant who lives close to the Coquitlam trail warned her neighbours to be cautious of a lurker.

She was approached along the trail by a man with a weapon who was naked below the waist.

Anyone with more information regarding the Sept. 7 assault is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-24214.