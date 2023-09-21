Man serving time for murder on the lam while on day parole

Photo: VICTORIA POLICE Gordon Hansen, 70, was last seen Thursday in the downtown core.

Victoria police are looking for a man who failed to return to his halfway house while on day parole while serving time for second-degree murder.

Gordon Hansen, 70, was last seen Thursday in the downtown core.

He is described as five-foot-eight with a bushy grey beard and was wearing a red T-shirt and jeans with suspenders, and was carrying a green shopping bag.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Victoria police at 250-995-7653, extension 1 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).