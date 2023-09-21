Coastal GasLink fined $340,000 for erosion, sediment control challenges

Photo: The Canadian Press The Coastal GasLink pipeline has been fined $340,000 by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office for issues related to erosion and sediment control. Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform which will be connected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline terminus at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction, in Kitimat, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Coastal GasLink has been fined $340,000 by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office for issues related to erosion and sediment control.

Coastal GasLink, which is owned by Calgary-based TC Energy Corp., says the fines stem from four inspections of its ongoing pipeline construction project that occurred in April and May of 2022.

Those inspections took place before Coastal GasLink signed a compliance agreement requiring the company to ensure erosion and sediment control measures are incorporated into its construction plans.

Erosion and sediment control have continued to be ongoing issues for the project, most recently resulting in a temporary construction pause on a 20-kilometre stretch of pipeline.

Coastal GasLink is now more than 94 per cent complete and on track for mechanical completion at the end of this year.

The 670-km pipeline spanning northern British Columbia will carry natural gas across the province to the LNG Canada processing and export facility in Kitimat, B.C.