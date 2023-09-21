Crews find body of man drowned in Windermere Lake

Photo: Contributed Hussein Omairi.

Crews have located the body of the man who went missing on Windermere Lake near Invermere, B.C. on Sept. 16.

A GoFundMe started by a friend of the family identifies the deceased as Hussein Omairi. The fundraiser has raised $19,465 for the family, who are based in Edmonton.

"RCMP confirm the man has been located deceased. Our condolences go out to the friends and family. The death is not considered suspicious. The BC Coroner Service is engaged in a parallel investigation," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy on Thursday.

Omairi was on the lake with a group of friends on the weekend and was seen to be in distress while swimming. Soon after, the man went underwater and did not resurface.

Crews had been searching for the missing man who was presumed to have drowned.

"No further information will be released by police out of respect for the family," said Grandy.