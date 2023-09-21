Coastal GasLink pipeline camp workers issue strike notice

Photo: Coastal GasLink. Location of the Parsnip Lodge north of Prince George.

Hospitality workers at Horizon North Parsnip Lodge near Prince George have delivered 72-hour strike notice to management, as construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline is wrapping up.

The 150 workers at the lodge – represented by UNITE HERE Local 40 - voted 95% in favour of strike action on September 9.

“As alternate mass accommodations for workers in the region are not available, a strike at the property would disrupt the pipeline project,” the union warned in the statement.

The camp is expected to close later this year. As a result, Parsnip Lodge hospitality workers are asking the employer, Horizon North, for three months of severance pay per year of service, the union said.

UNITE HERE Local 40 also represents camp hospitality workers at Cedar Valley Lodge and Crossroads Lodge in Kitimat. Earlier this year, workers at the two camp sites voted in favour of new collective agreements, averting strike actions. The new contacts included substantial pay increases and improved workload protections.

Mediation between the union and the employer began Thursday, the union said.