New West firefighters contain highrise blaze to a single suite

Photo: New Westminster Police

New Westminster firefighters contained a fire to one suite in a downtown apartment building earlier Wednesday.

New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services was dispatched to a highrise in the 400 block of Carnvaron Street around 8 a.m.

“On arrival, there was smoke showing from a suite on the third floor of a 10-storey building,” fire Chief Erin Williams said in a statement to the Record. “An aggressive interior attack was performed, and crews knocked down the fire quickly, isolating it to one suite.”

According to Williams, one occupant was treated by crews on scene and was then transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

“The fire remains under investigation at this point,” he said.

New Westminster Police Department Deputy Chief Const. Paul Hyland took to social media just after 8 a.m. to say that NWPD members were assisting New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services at an apartment fire onCarnarvon Street.

“Fire is out but it looks like some tenants will be displaced for unknown period of time,” he said.