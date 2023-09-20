Cash only for meals as payment machines fail on B.C. Ferries vessel; free beverages offered

Photo: . Passengers line up for food and drinks in the Spirit of Vancouver Island cafeteria on Wednesday night. People had to pay with cash because credit and debit machines werenâ€™t working. B.C. Ferries offered free beverages. TIMES COLONIST Sept. 20, 2023

Passengers on the 7 p.m. Wednesday B.C. Ferries sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen were treated to complimentary beverages after the vessel’s point of sale machines malfunctioned and left a long line of passengers hungry.

Travellers on Spirit of Vancouver Island were informed shortly after boarding that the vessel’s credit and debit machines needed a reboot and that their meals would have to wait.

By 7:15 p.m., staff told customers over the intercom that meals could only be purchased through cash and that B.C. Ferries would be offering free beverages for their trouble.

The gift shop was also affected.

Passengers were still able to purchase their meals with cash. Some paid in U.S. dollars.

“Our apologies for the huge inconvenience,” staff said over the intercom.

Anna Diedricksen was looking forward to her usual lettuce wrap but had to settle for a complimentary tea instead. “I’m hungry,” she said with a laugh.

She called ahead to her daughter asking her to prepare dinner.