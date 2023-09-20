Police seek suspect in alleged indecent act at Burnaby Starbucks

Photo: RCMP Burnaby RCMP is looking for help identifying a man in relation to an alleged indecent act at a Metrotown Starbucks.

Police are looking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly committed an indecent at a Burnaby Starbucks.

The incident occurred on Sept. 8 at about 1:30 p.m. at the Starbucks at 4847 Kingsway, according to a Burnaby RCMP news release.

The victim called police immediately after the incident, according to the release, but the suspect was no longer on scene when they arrived.

"This incident occurred in a very public place, which is troubling and traumatic to everyone involved," Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

Police released photos of the suspect and are asking anyone who might be able to help identify the man to contact Burnaby RCMP.

The suspect is described as between 60 and 70 years old with balding grey hair and some facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a white, linen long-sleeved shirt and matching white linen pants with a grey vest and brown dress shoes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Quote file 2023-31525.