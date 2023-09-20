Shambhala Music Festival sells out 2024 event in just 3 hours

Tickets to the 25th anniversary of Shambhala Music Festival are a hot commodity, with the festival selling out in a a record three hours.

Last Friday, the Kootenay-based electronic music festival released tickets for the 2024 festival – its 25th year – which is scheduled to run in late July.

Tickets went on-sale at noon, and by 3 p.m., there were none left.

“The support we have received over the 25 years is unreal, and then to celebrate that with a record-breaking ticket sale - it’s been very overwhelming, in the best kind of way,” said festival founder Jimmy Bundschuh,

“To our 'Farmily,' our guests, our crew and our artists - you are Shambhala. It wouldn’t be what it is without you. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

The quick sell-out for the 2024 event comes before any artists have even been announced for the festival.

Starting as a small, family-run event back in 1998 with just 500 guests, the event has surged in popularity over the years, with thousands of attendees making the annual trip to the Salmo River Ranch located just outside the small Kootenay village of Salmo.

The festival is unique in that it has no corporate sponsorship, but still attracts some of the biggest international electronic artists, along with homegrown B.C.-based artists as well.

Those who missed out on tickets last week can join the waitlist on the Shambhala website here. The festival also generally runs an official ticket exchange Facebook page in the lead up to the event, where those looking to sell their tickets can do so without any markup.