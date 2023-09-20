Anti-SOGI protesters, counter-protesters hit the streets throughout Interior B.C.

Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

Protesters and anti-protesters gathered throughout the B.C. Interior Wednesday, butting heads over Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity policies in schools.

SOGI policies are focused on teaching students about diversity and inclusion. Some critics claim it’s "grooming" children and pushing an agenda, while counter-protesters say it saves lives.

In Kamloops, roughly 200 people gathered near the courthouse, the majority being counter-protesters.

Two individuals argued in the crowd over the protest, with one saying that they love trans kids.

“We love them too,” an anti-SOGI protester said.

“You love them so you march by their school saying that they're illegitimate?” they rebutted. “That’s a lie that people are grooming them…It's not an idea. It's saying that they exist.”

Mark Haupy, an anti-SOGI protester, said he attended because he wants to bring awareness to what kids are going through in school.

“I think they're too young to be taught the things that have been taught right now, especially sexualization of minors and small children is unacceptable. I don’t think school should be doing that sort of teaching.”

In Vernon, an estimated 200 people showed up at Polson Park to listen to speeches. The local Pride society set up a surprise info booth at the Polson Park bandshell in response.

One attendee said she was there to “protect the children.”

“To stop the sex agenda in schools and to treat all children the same. Every single child matters and we don't care if children want to be able trans, just keep it out of the school and teach math, English, science, literature together. Get our children smart.”

A counter-protester named Brie, who is trans, said she attended to represent her community and to show love and support for others.

“To show that we can spread love, that we can be accepting of different gender identities to people who are different from ourselves. And if people are here to have a civil, respectful conversation, I'm happy to talk to them. But really, I'm just here to make our presence known in the community and let people know that that's not the only group that exists.”

In Kelowna, large crowds were on both sides of the issues, and things got heated as protestors rallied at Stuart Park. Anti-SOGI protesters blocked Castanet interviews.

As one Castanet reporter attempted to speak with an anti-SOGI protester, his camera was knocked out of his hand.

Keith Simmonds with the United Church of Canada said he attended the anti-protest because the community is concerned that “voices and movements like this send a message that being anything but heterosexual is wrong.”

“It’s teaching kids in school that families with two parents of the same gender don't exist because you don't want to talk about it,” he added. “It's sending kids a message that, who they are, who their families are, is broken and wrong, and they can't be themselves and their families can't be normal families in this culture.”

In Penticton, counter-protesters were blasting music as the other side listened to speeches from attendees.

Mary Pellicano said she came to the anti-SOGI rally with a group, and doesn’t want her children or grandchildren to be taught that they can be anything that they want.

“It's a lie. They can't be, they have to get operated on, and they have to take hormones to be a different thing,” she said. “And then when they get old enough to realize they made a mistake, they gotta go try to reverse it. It's not right. If they are confused, they need to see a psychiatrist and ask why they feel that they should be other than what they were born with.”

She added that it shouldn’t be discussed at any grade, from kindergarten to grade 12, as it’s an “adult conversation.”

Cain Critchlow, a member of the Penticton Foundry, said they showed up because it’s important to show that there is strong support for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth.

“If people aren't taught about things, they're never gonna learn. And if people at home aren't being taught about these things, or being shown that they're accepted, then they're gonna grow up without feeling that kind of love, and that community.”

Photo: Josh Dawson

Protesters and counter-protesters argue Wednesday morning on Columbia Street in Kamloops.