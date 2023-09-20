Anti-SOGI protesters, counter-protesters hit streets across Interior

Photo: Josh Dawson Protesters and counter-protesters argue Wednesday morning on Columbia Street in Kamloops.

Hundreds of anti-SOGI protesters and counter-protesters are taking to the streets in cities across the Interior.

Anti-SOGI protests are planned to take place Wednesday in communities across Canada, including Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton.

About 200 people have gathered outside the Kamloops Law Courts on Wednesday morning, the majority of them counter-protesters chanting slogans like “No more hate.”

In Kelowna, about 100 people had gathered at Stuart Park, and another 120 have gathered in Gyro Park in Penticton, where counter-protesters are blaring music.

Protesters were just beginning to gather in Vernon at 10 a.m. According to a Castanet reporter at the scene, approximately 80 people had gathered, about a dozen of whom were counter-protesters.

In Kamloops, protesters gathered at 9 a.m. with plans to march to the SD73 office on Ninth Avenue at 11 a.m. Just after 9 a.m., some protesters and counter-protesters could be seen arguing with each other along Columbia Street.

The protests were planned in opposition to SOGI guidelines, which teach inclusion to students on issues of sexual orientation and gender identity. Some critics of the guidelines claim that teachers and schools are "grooming" children and pushing homosexual and trans ideas onto them.

Castanet is covering the protests across the Interior. This story will be updated as more information becomes known.