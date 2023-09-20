Rescued hiker raises almost five times his goal for Comox Valley search and rescue

Photo: Thierry Vrain

A hiker rescued by Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue in August wanted to repay the group by hosting a fundraiser.

Thierry Vrain, who became lost and was injured during a hike on Mount Becher in Strathcona Provincial Park and ended up spending the night on the mountain, hoped to raise $5,000 and match the amount himself.

In the end, however, the event the 77-year-old retired soil biologist and his wife, Chanchal Cabrera, held at their Innisfree Farm and Botanic Garden in Courtenay Sept. 5 raised $24,000 — almost five times his goal.

More than 170 people turned out for music, food, a silent auction and a presentation by Paul Berry of the search-and-rescue group on how to stay safe in the outdoors.

Vrain was inspired to increase his personal contribution to $10,000, which means the group will receive a cheque for $34,000 today at its Moray Avenue offices.

“We were stunned at the response, really,” Vrain said. “It was fantastic — the event was beyond anything we were imagining.”

Vrain said the fundraiser seemed like the least he and his wife could do to “say thank you.” “They saved my life, absolutely.”

Vrain ran into trouble on a hike he and his fellow hikers have been doing for more than a decade when he took a side trail to bypass a rocky area.

After getting separated from his friends, he was injured in a fall. When he saw a helicopter flying over the canyon where he had fallen, Vrain said, he decided he was going to do something to support the search and rescue group.

“I knew the rescuers were coming,” he said. “I said to myself then that I’d make a donation to them.”

He ended up spending 24 hours on the mountain, enduring intense heat during the day and much-cooler temperatures overnight, before he was rescued.

He was dehydrated and had cuts and scrapes, but was able to return home after an eight-hour hospital stay.

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells, who emceed the event, said the search-and-rescue group deserves support.

“Here we have an organization that’s entirely made up of people who are volunteering not just their time but obviously great amounts of energy through training,” he said, adding calls for help often come at night and in bad weather. “They’re getting up at midnight and going out and doing some of the most difficult work.”

The group receives annual funding of $84,000 from the province, but relies on fund­raising, since it pays about $88,000 a year to lease its headquarters, and has more than $250,000 in annual operating costs that include training and equipment replacement.

Berry said members of the group, which takes part in 65 to 70 rescue operations a year, were overwhelmed by the generosity of those who gathered at Innisfree.

He said ground search-and-rescue specialists “are in every respect first responders.” “We go where others don’t or can’t, providing professional care to those we serve.”

The group has a fundraising campaign underway called Roofs for Rescuers to raise money for a new building. The Comox Valley Regional District has already committed $100,000 a year over five years to the cause.

Donations can be made to cvgsar.com/roofsforrescuers.