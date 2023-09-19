Victoria Sikhs on edge after allegation of India's role in Surrey killing

Photo: . Jindi Singh says he received death threats on social media after publicly commenting about the recent developments regarding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

For some members of Victoria’s Sikh community, the allegation that the government of India was involved in the killing of a B.C. Sikh leader comes as no surprise.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Parliament Monday that there is “credible” intelligence linking agents of India’s government to the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the parking lot of his gurdwara in Surrey on June 18.

The Indian government has rejected the allegation, calling it “absurd.”

Jindi Singh, national director of Khalsa Aid Canada, an aid organization associated with the Sikh faith, said Tuesday the revelation is a reminder to members of the Sikh community that they are not safe, even in Canada.

Many Sikhs in Victoria are wary of what they say publicly, said Singh, who says he woke up to death threats from “trolls within India” on Tuesday after he posted about the matter on social media.

“We’re aware of India’s kind of spy network here either harassing or keeping tabs on us even here on the Island.”

For the last year or so, he said, there have even been rumours of a hit list of people who are marked for assassination in Canada.

Singh said it’s reassuring to see that Canada is taking a stand in the case.

Nijjar was a prominent advocate for an independent Sikh state in India’s Punjab region— also known as the Khalistan movement — and had been organizing referendums amongst the Sikh community for the movement before he was killed.

Prior to his death, the government of India referred to him as a “fugitive terrorist” and accused him of being involved in the killing of a Hindu priest.

Singh said Khalsa Aid’s work is “constantly attacked” by the government of India, as the aid organization has previously pointed out human-rights abuses in the country.

“If you’re a Sikh, and you show any sentiments that go against the Indian government, you’re very quickly tarnished and made to look as if you’re some form of terrorist.”

There’s no religious strife between Hindu and Sikh communities in Victoria, he said. People from both groups attend the three capital region gurdwaras or temples, as well as the Saanichton Hindu temple, for weddings and festivals, he said. “The community is pretty integrated.”

Upinder Singh Dhindsa, 40, of Victoria said Trudeau’s announcement on Monday sent shivers down his spine.

Dhindsa, who is Sikh, said he and his friends will now think twice before saying anything critical about India “no matter how crazy the situation is.”

“Hindu friends of mine, they’re also concerned because people escape to Canada to leave the violence they were facing,” he said. “Now that violence has come here.”

Those living in Canada should have freedom of expression, he said.

Dhindsa said he wants more autonomy for the only Sikh-majority state in the country — “It is in best interests of Sikhs to be part of India but still have a great deal of autonomy to protect our religion, our culture, our land, our water” — but he has stopped sharing his views on social media.

He’s worried it will spell trouble for family members still living in India.

Upneet Kaur Bassi, 34, said news of the potential Indian government connection to Nijjar’s killing will not stop her from being outspoken on issues in Punjab.

“Any person in the Sikh community who has been observing what’s been going on between the Indian government and Punjab really shouldn’t be surprised,” said Bassi, who was born and raised in Victoria and supports the Khalistan movement.

But Bassi, who lives in Langford, said she’s felt less safe after Nijjar’s killing. “When something happens so close to our literal home here in Canada, it does make you think twice.”

Reeta Tremblay, professor emerita of political science at the University of Victoria, said while many in the Sikh community might be sympathetic to the idea of Khalistan, only a minority of Sikhs are actively pursuing the idea.

“You can’t really talk about Sikh diaspora as a homogeneous diaspora,” she said.

But Tremblay said Nijjar’s killing will likely be a unifying factor for Sikhs, who have had a difficult and challenging history with the government of India.

“They have all of the memories of what happened in 1980s with regards to Mrs. [Indira] Gandhi sending Operation Bluestar, sending the forces into the Golden Temple, the killings and basically the desecration of the temple,” she said. “And in response, you have Mrs. Gandhi getting assassinated by two Sikh bodyguards and then all hell broke loose.”