Vancouver man goes missing in Portugal

Photo: u/blueydoc/Reddit Michael (Mike) LeGault went missing on Sept. 16, 2023, and was last seen at the K Urban Beach Night Club in Portugal.

Missing person searches are underway after a Vancouver tourist has gone missing in Portugal.

Michael (Mike) LeGault was attending the World Youth and Student Travel Conference, which takes place at the Lisbon Congress Centre, and was reported missing over the weekend on Sept. 16.

The Vancouverite was last seen at the K Urban Beach Night Club at around 5:30 a.m. wearing a grey shirt and dark pants. LeGault is 30 years old and 176 cm tall with wavy red hair, pale skin, and a tree tattoo on his right calf.

Local authorities in Portugal, the Canadian and Portuguese Embassy, and the Vancouver Police Department have been contacted and family and friends are seeking information via social media and missing person flyers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest police station.