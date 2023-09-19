Downtown Vancouver hostel closed after destructive fire

Photo: Brendan Kergin/Vancouver Is Awesome Samesun backpacker hostel in Vancouver's downtown core on Granville Street announced that it is temporarily closed after a destructive fire forced it to evacuate over the weekend. A fundraiser was started for staff and guests.

A Vancouver hostel will remain closed for the time being following a large and devastating fire over the weekend.

Hotel Belmont and backpacker hostel Samesun on Granville Street in Vancouver's downtown core were forced to evacuate in the early hours on Saturday (Sept. 16) due to a destructive three alarm fire.

Granville Street was closed off as firefighters tackled the flames and evacuees were gathered outside until later that morning.

In an Instagram post on Monday (Sept. 18), the backpacker hostel shared that it will be temporarily closed due to damage from the fire.

"From assessing the damage, it has been apparent that we will not be able to open for a while. We will provide updates on the rebuild as and when we have them," reads the post caption. "As the sun sets, another will rise!"

Other Samesun hostel locations are still operating as normal, the hostel notes. They operate in several North American cities, including Kelowna.

A fundraiser has been set up as well, but for the staff and backpackers who were staying at the hostel at the time of the fire. Funds will go towards supporting staff and uninsured guests, explains the fundraiser page.

"Our first priority is to relocate guests to safe accommodations and find a home for the many staff members who lived in the building. Further to the fire, many staff members and guests have lost their personal belongings, some being sentimental and irreplaceable," reads the page.

As of Sept. 19 around $5,000 has been raised.